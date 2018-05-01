Colts' Steve Ishmael: Signs UDFA deal with Colts
Ishmael has signed a contract with the Colts.
Ishmael went unselected in the seven rounds of Saturday's NFL draft after breaking out in his senior season with Syracuse to the tune of 105 receptions for 1,347 yards and seven touchdowns. He joins a Colts team that has a number of unproven and unheralded options behind T.Y. Hilton int he receiving corps, giving the rookie wideout an outside shot at snagging a 53-man roster spot if he can piece together a strong training camp and preseason.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...