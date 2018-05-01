Colts' Steve Ishmael: Signs UDFA deal with Colts

Ishmael has signed a contract with the Colts.

Ishmael went unselected in the seven rounds of Saturday's NFL draft after breaking out in his senior season with Syracuse to the tune of 105 receptions for 1,347 yards and seven touchdowns. He joins a Colts team that has a number of unproven and unheralded options behind T.Y. Hilton int he receiving corps, giving the rookie wideout an outside shot at snagging a 53-man roster spot if he can piece together a strong training camp and preseason.