Colts' Steve Ishmael: Snags two catches Monday
Ishmael hauled in two receptions for 52 yards in Monday's preseason game against the Ravens.
Ishmael signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent back in May after a successful career at Syracuse. While he showed some promise in limited action Monday, Ishmael is still likely sitting right on the roster bubble as part of a young core in Indianapolis.
