Ishmael hauled in two receptions for 52 yards in Monday's preseason game against the Ravens.

Ishmael signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent back in May after a successful career at Syracuse. While he showed some promise in limited action Monday, Ishmael is still likely sitting right on the roster bubble as part of a young core in Indianapolis.

