Green (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Since logging 62 defensive snaps in the opener, Green has been limited to six or fewer defensive snaps in five of the Colts' last six games, but he should be in store for one of his largest workloads of the season Sunday. With Malik Hooker (knee) moving to injured reserve this week and Rashaan Melvin (concussion) out, Green should see plenty of reps in nickel and dime packages even if he doesn't start.