Green could be moved to cornerback as he's been getting reps at the position in practice, the Indianapolis Star reports.

It's not clear if he'll permanently move positions or be used at both spots to help depth in the secondary. He has the speed (4.34 seconds in the 40-yard dash) to play cornerback, but he hasn't played the position before in his career or in college.

