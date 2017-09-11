Play

Green started at cornerback and had three tackles in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Green was listed as a third starting safety, but he was essentially at cornerback. Green struggled in pass coverage and it was a curious decision to give him his first career playing time at cornerback over 2017 second-round pick Quincy Wilson. Green may not stay in the starting lineup long as a result.

