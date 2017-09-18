Colts' T.J. Green: Moves to bench in Week 2
Green played just one snap on defense Sunday as he lost his starting cornerback role to Quincy Wilson.
Green started at cornerback in Week 1, but struggled in pass coverage in his first playing time at the position after converting from safety. He may have a limited role off the bench and may be used at both safety and cornerback as a result.
More News
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...