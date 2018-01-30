Green had 45 tackles (31 solo) and one pass defensed in 16 games for the Colts in 2017.

Green's season stats look quite similar to his rookie season (43 tackles, 32 solo), and he didn't see a consistent defensive role until the second half of the season. The 22-year-old is likely to start the 2018 season as a reserve safety, but a solid training camp could create an opportunity to potentially carve out a starting role.