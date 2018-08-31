Green (hamstring) was waived-injured by Indianapolis, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

He'll likely be placed on IR if he clears waivers. The Colts selected Green in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, 57th overall, but he never stuck at corner and was moved to safety where he struggled to find a sizeable role.

