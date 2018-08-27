Colts' T.J. Green: Week-to-week with hamstring injury
Green (hamstring) is listed as week-to-week after suffering a hamstring injury in Saturday's preseason game, ESPN 1070 am Indianapolis reports.
His status for the start of the regular season is in question as a result. Malik Hooker and Clayton Geathers have returned from injuries and look set to start at safety, but the Colts could have depth issues with Green and Ronald Martin (shoulder) hurt.
