Green will stay at safety after moving between cornerback and safety last season, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Green was a surprise starter at cornerback in Week 1 of last season after failing to play the position in 2016. He struggled and soon headed to the bench. Later in the season he was moved to safety, which looks permanent now. He'll begin the season as a reserve and need to work his way back into the mix for playing time.

