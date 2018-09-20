Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Absent from Thursday's practice
Hilton (quad) was not spotted at Thursday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Normally, back-to-back absences to start the practice week would be concerning, but Hilton has downplayed his quad issue, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. "I'm feeling good. I'm still getting there. I should be fine. Nothing to worry about," Hilton noted Thursday. We'll revisit the wideout's status no later than Friday and as long as he practices in some capacity to close the week, we'd expect Hilton to be a go Sunday against the Eagles.
