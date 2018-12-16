Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Active against Dallas
Hilton (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against Dallas.
Hilton did not practice all week, so there's some risk he could have a setback during the game. However, while managing the same injury ahead of the Colts' Week 14 win over the Texans, Hilton didn't practice leading up to the contest but looked no worse for the wear once gameday arrived, as he hauled in nine of 12 targets for a season-high 199 yards.
