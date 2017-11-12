Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Active against Pittsburgh

Hilton (groin) is active for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Hilton was limited during the practice week because of the injury, but it looks like he'll be good to go for Sunday's game. The speedy wideout has been an integral part of the Colts' three victories on the season with 168.3 receiving yards in those contests, but he's sputtered to just a 32.8 yards per game mark in the team's six losses.