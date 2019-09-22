Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Active Week 3

Hilton (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

After a limited regimen of practices Wednesday through Friday, Hilton carried a questionable tag into the weekend, but gained clearance to play after warming up Sunday without any major discomfort. The Colts haven't outlined their plans for Hilton in Week 3, but he'll presumably be in store for a normal snap count if he steers clear of any in-game setbacks.