Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Added to injury report
Hilton (groin) was limited at practice Thursday.
With Hilton being an addition to the Colts' injury report Thursday, the wideout's status will now need to be monitored as Sunday's game against the Steelers approaches. Hilton is coming off his most productive game of the 2017 season, having caught five of nine targets for 175 yards and two TDs in Week 9's win over the Texans.
More News
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...
-
What you missed: Dez still hobbled
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...