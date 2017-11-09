Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Added to injury report

Hilton (groin) was limited at practice Thursday.

With Hilton being an addition to the Colts' injury report Thursday, the wideout's status will now need to be monitored as Sunday's game against the Steelers approaches. Hilton is coming off his most productive game of the 2017 season, having caught five of nine targets for 175 yards and two TDs in Week 9's win over the Texans.