Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Aggravates quad issue

Hilton acknowledged that he aggravated his previous quad injury during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Falcons, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Per the report, doctors didn't want Hilton to stay in the game after he tweaked his quad again Sunday, in the name of avoiding a possible tear. Per George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin, Hilton "did not sound extremely concerned" after the contest, which suggests that the team's training staff elected to err on the side of caution Sunday, and that the wideout has a chance to return to action in Week 4.