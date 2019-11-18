Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Angling for Week 12 return

Coach Frank Reich said Hilton (calf) has ramped up his rehab work in recent days and could be available for Thursday's game against the Texans, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.

Hilton missed his third consecutive game in Sunday's 33-13 win over the Jaguars, but Holder notes that the wideout had rallied Reich to get back on the practice field prior to the contest. While Hilton ultimately didn't gain clearance to practice in any fashion, he'll have a more realistic shot at doing so leading up to the Thursday night game. According to George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin, Hilton was only seen working out to the side during Monday's session, so he'll likely need to increase his level of activity Tuesday and Wednesday to improve his odds of playing once Thursday arrives.