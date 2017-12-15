Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Another modest outing in loss

Hilton brought in five of seven targets for 41 yards and fumbled once in Thursday's 25-13 loss to the Broncos.

Hilton checked in second behind Jack Doyle in both catches and yards on a night when Jacoby Brissett managed just 158 passing yards overall. The FIU product's fantasy upside continues to be capped by Brissett's penchant for short throws, as he's now averaged 11.5 yards per catch or less in four of his last five contests. On a more positive note, Hilton's reception total was his best since he'd also tallied five catches in Week 9 against the Texans. He'll look to boost his overall production against the Ravens in Week 16.