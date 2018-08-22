Colts' T.Y. Hilton: At practice Wednesday
Hilton (shoulder) was spotted at practice Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Hilton did not play in Monday's preseason game against the Ravens, but his presence on the practice field Wednesday suggests that his shoulder injury was minor and that he was held out as a precaution. There's little concern with regard to Hilton's Week 1 availability, but the wideout's fantasy upside this season is largely tied to how well his on-field reunion with Andrew Luck goes, after the Colts' franchise QB missed last season with a lingering shoulder injury.
