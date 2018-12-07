Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Back at practice

Hilton (shoulder) took part in Friday's practice, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

It won't be clear how much work Hilton got in until after practice comes to a close, but his presence alone is a good sign after he sat out the previous two days. His status for Week 14 will be revealed when the Colts' final injury report of the week is released.

More News
Our Latest Stories