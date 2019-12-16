Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Back in action Monday

Hilton (calf) is active for Monday's game at New Orleans.

Hilton followed an LP/LP/DNP practice regimen for Week 15, after which coach Frank Reich spoke of the Colts' No. 1 wide receiver. "We've kind of been down this road before and he wasn't (at 100%)," Reich told Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star on Saturday. "I know it's T.Y., but we just want to feel good about it, do the right thing and make sure that he feels right and that we feel like he's good." In essence, Hilton was a game-time decision, but almost exactly one hour before the Colts released their list of inactives, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Hilton was slated to return to action. In his previous appearance Week 12 in Houston, Hilton had limitations on his workload, but there won't be any this time, per Reich. Hilton will be looking to exploit a Saints defense that has allowed 179 receiving yards per game and 16 touchdowns to wideouts in 13 contests this season.