Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Back in action Thursday
Hilton (calf) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Texans.
Hilton thus returns from a three-game absence, and as long as he's able to avoid any in-game setbacks, he'll tough it out and reclaim his perch atop the Colts' wideout depth chart. In the six games he's played in this season, Hilton has scored five TDs and has averaged 5.3 catches and 60 receiving yards per game.
