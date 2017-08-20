Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Blanked in Week 2 of preseason

Hilton failed to haul in either of his two targets Saturday in a preseason Week 2 loss to Dallas.

Hilton found out the hard way that Scott Tolzien is a major downgrade from Andrew Luck under center. The speedster's value will also take a hit if Luck's shoulder injury hampers his ability to throw the deep ball upon his return. It was encouraging to see Hilton out there, though, as head coach Chuck Pagano wouldn't have dressed the wide receiver for this exhibition if Hilton's hamstring was still bothering him.