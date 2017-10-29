Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Bottled up again

Hilton snagged two of seven targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 24-23 loss to Cincinnati.

Though targeted 19 times, Hilton has managed just five catches for 61 yards over the last three weeks combined. The Colts have not pushed the ball downfield much with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, leading Hilton's big-play abilities going underutilized. Andrew Luck's latest setback makes his time frame for return unclear, but Brissett might want to look Hilton's way more in the meantime. In the Colts' two wins, Hilton has averaged seven catches for 165 yards and scored his only touchdown. Meanwhile, in six losses, he's averaged just 2.5 catches and 32.8 receiving yards.