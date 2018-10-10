Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Called week-to-week by coach

Coach Frank Reich referred to Hilton (hamstring) on Wednesday as week-to-week, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

While the wideout has not been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Reich's wording doesn't make it sound especially likely that Hilton will be available. If he misses another game, Chester Rogers, Ryan Grant and Zach Pascal would once again be in line to head the Colts' wideout corps this weekend.

