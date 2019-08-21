Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Candidate to sit Saturday
With coach Frank Reich having indicated that most of the Colts' starters won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Bears, per Mike Wells of ESPN.com, Hilton appears on track to sit out the contest.
Reich didn't name specific players, but Hilton is an obvious candidate to sit this one out, with the big picture in mind. One unsettled issue with regard to the wideout's early-season fantasy prospects is which QB he'll be catching passes from in Week 1. Franchise signal-caller Andrew Luck (calf/ankle) will not practice this week, a reality that increases the possibly that Jacoby Brissett could draw the nod Sept. 9 against the Chargers.
