Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Cleared for Week 3

Hilton (quadriceps) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Philadelphia.

Hilton was held out of practice both Wednesday and Thursday as he tended to a quad injury, but Friday yielded full participation for the veteran wide receiver. Consequently, he'll be available to Andrew Luck against an Eagles pass defense that has allowed 309 yards per game through two contests this season.

