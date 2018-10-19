Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Cleared for Week 7

Hilton (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bills.

Hilton sandwiched a limited practice in between full sessions Wednesday and Friday, which proved to be sufficient enough for the Colts to clear him to return from a two-game absence. With Indianapolis' top wideout back in the fold, there will presumably be fewer targets to go around for the likes of depth options Chester Rogers, Zach Pascal and the newly signed Dontrelle Inman, but all three players could draw meaningful snaps with slot man Ryan Grant (ankle) sitting out Week 7. As for his own prospects in his return to game action, Hilton may have trouble finding soft spots in a solid Buffalo defense, especially if he's trailed by standout corner Tre'Davious White for most of the afternoon.

