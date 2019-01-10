Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Cleared to play Saturday

Despite not practicing this week, Hilton (ankle) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Chiefs.

Hilton has practiced just once since Week 15, yet has not missed a game in that span, en route to racking up 19 catches (on 32 targets) for 369 yards over his last four outings. Indy's top wideout take aim this weekend at a Kansas City defense that allowed an average of 273.4 passing yards per game during the regular season. Only the Bengals allowed more.