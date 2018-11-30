Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Cleared to play Sunday

Hilton (groin) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Though the Colts limited Hilton's practice reps Thursday and Friday, his Week 13 status apparently isn't in any question. The team's top wideout been highly productive of late with 16 catches (on 19 targets) for 280 yards and a pair of touchdowns over the past two contests. He'll take aim Sunday at a Jacksonville squad in the midst of a seven-game slide and in danger of not having star cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) available, per John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site.

More News
Our Latest Stories