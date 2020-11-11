Hilton (groin) doesn't carry an injury designation for Thursday night's game against the Titans, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

The Colts conducted walkthroughs Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and each time the team listed Hilton as a full participant on the team's practice estimation. The wideout's return to action after a one-game absence is good news for the Colts, as Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis points out that the team is 1-10 in games that Hilton has missed. Hilton is thus slated to re-join a wideout corps that also includes Michael Pittman, Zach Pascal and Marcus Johnson, but assuming he's not limited Thursday, Indy's most experienced wideout will look to get back in gear in Week 10. To date, Hilton's production has been subpar, with the 30-year-old having logged a modest (by his standards) 22/251/0 stat line through seven games.