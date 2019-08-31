Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Colts not changing playbook

Head coach Frank Reich says the Colts won't change the playbook for Jacoby Brissett now that he's taken over as the starting quarterback after Andrew Luck's retirement, 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Hilton will still be the primary target in the passing game under Brissett, but there's no doubt his production will take a hit without Luck. However, while Hilton saw a career-low 109 total targets in 2017 in the 15 games with Brissett under center, he had six catches of 40-plus yards (T-4th in the league), i.e., his playmaking ability was undiminished even with Brissett under center. This report seems to indicate Hilton will have the same focus in the offense, but the overall offensive output is likely to be less without Luck which will hurt Hilton's upside for touchdowns and overall yardage. Still, he could out perform his diminished expectations given he's had a full preseason to work with Brissett while Luck was sidelined with a calf injury before his retirement.