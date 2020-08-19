Hilton and quarterback Philip Rivers have shown a strong connection in practice, Andrew Walker of Colts.com reports.
Indianapolis beat writers and coach Frank Reich both have mentioned the good chemistry between the two veterans. Hilton was bothered by a hamstring ailment earlier this month, but he's been able to practice without any apparent limitations since the Colts put on pads at the beginning of the week. The 30-year-old wideout is a clear favorite to lead the team in targets, albeit in what could be a spread-the-wealth offense featuring three RBs (Marlon Mack, Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines), veteran TE Jack Doyle and a pair of young WRs (Parris Campbell, Michael Pittman).