Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Considered day-to-day
Coach Frank Reich said Hilton (calf) is day-to-day ahead of Week 11's matchup against the Jaguars, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Hilton initially was handed a 3-to-4 week timeline after an injury surfaced Oct. 30. It appears unlikely he'll be able to return for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars, but Reich is leaving the door open once again. Zach Pascal figures to lead the wide receiver corps if Hilton can't play, although Devin Funchess (collarbone) is expected to begin practicing and may be activated from IR for the matchup.
