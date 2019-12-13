Play

Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Continues to practice

Hilton (calf) participated in practice Friday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Hilton logged a limited session Thursday, and his continued participation Friday suggests the wideout has a shot to suit up Monday night against the Saints. At this stage, however, we don't expect Hilton's status for the contest to be clearly determined heading into the weekend, putting those considering the wideout in Week 15 fantasy lineups in a dicey spot, given the Colts' late kickoff.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories