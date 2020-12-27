Hilton caught three of seven targets for 60 yards during Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Steelers.

Hilton led the team in targets but struggled to connect with Philip Rivers on several occasions. He made the most of his catches, however, as his average of 20.0 yards per catch was his second-best of the season. While Hilton's production isn't always flashy, he's quietly recorded at least 60 yards in five straight games and has averaged more than 17.0 yards per catch in four of those. He will look to finish the regular season on a high note in next Sunday's favorable matchup against the Jaguars.