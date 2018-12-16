Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Contributes 85 receiving yards

Hilton (ankle) caught five of eight targets for 85 yards during Sunday's 23-0 win over the Cowboys.

Hilton led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards as he topped 75 in that category for the sixth straight game. He nearly scored an early touchdown, only to see the ball skim off his fingertips. Hilton also contributed one of his trademark big plays, racing past the defense for a sliding 37-yard gain at one point. The speedster shrugged off an ankle injury coming into the game and didn't look hampered, so he'll presumably be at or near full strength next Sunday against the Giants.