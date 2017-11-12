Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Could be game-time call Sunday
Hilton (groin) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Steelers, but the Colts are optimistic that he'll be able to play, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reported previously that Hilton was expected to play Sunday, but it appears the Colts want to make sure the wideout completes warmups without aggravating his groin injury before declaring him good to go. The injury resulted in Hilton's practice time being limited throughout the week after he enjoyed his best outing of the season in the Week 9 win over the Texans, snagging five of nine targets for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Look for the Colts to formally clarify Hilton's status when the team releases its inactives 90 minutes in advance of the 1 p.m. EDT kickoff.
