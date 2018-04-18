Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Cuts fast food from diet

Hilton believes he's in the best shape of his career after cutting fast food completely out of his diet in the offseason, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Hilton beat the rest of the league to the punch with the "best shape of my life" quote, spilling it during the second week of the Colts' offseason workout program. He even joked that his big change was eating cinnamon toast crunch instead of fast food for dinner, but he is working closely with Colts director of sports performance Rusty Jones. Perhaps more important, the 28-year-old speedster sounds excited for his seventh professional season, likely invigorated by the possibility of playing with Andrew Luck (shoulder) under the guidance of new head coach Frank Reich, who served as offensive coordinator for the Eagles last season. Hilton shouldn't have any problem piling up targets even if the Colts use an early draft pick at his position, as the other wideouts on the current roster have accounted for only 145 career receptions and five touchdowns. The major concern is Luck's continued recovery from last year's shoulder surgery, though the Colts are optimistic their quarterback will be ready for the start of training camp. The passing game still figures to run through Hilton and Jack Doyle, with offseason additions Eric Ebron and Ryan Grant also in the mix to earn regular targets.