Colts head coach Frank Reich said Hilton (groin) will be listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.

With Hilton's groin injury preventing him from practicing all week, the Colts aren't optimistic that the wideout will be ready to play come Sunday. Though he's shown in past seasons the ability to play through injuries with limited or no practice time prior to games, the 30-year-old Hilton no longer looks quite as invincible at this stage of his career. Hilton still has yet to score a touchdown in 2020 and hasn't cleared 70 receiving yards in any of his seven games while averaging a career-worst 6.4 yards per target.