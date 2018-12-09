Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Deemed good to go for Sunday

Hilton (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, is slated to play, a source tells Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Prior reports suggested Hilton's status for the Week 14 contest might come down to a game-time decision, but Schefter's report suggests the wideout tested out well enough during his morning warmup for the Colts to make an early ruling on his availability. Fantasy managers will still want to confirm Hilton will suit up when the Colts release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff, but if he's plays as anticipated, the 29-year-old shouldn't face any limitations with his workload as Indianapolis looks to strengthen its bid for a wild-card spot.