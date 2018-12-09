Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Deemed good to go for Sunday
Hilton (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, is slated to play, a source tells Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Prior reports suggested Hilton's status for the Week 14 contest might come down to a game-time decision, but Schefter's report suggests the wideout tested out well enough during his morning warmup for the Colts to make an early ruling on his availability. Fantasy managers will still want to confirm Hilton will suit up when the Colts release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff, but if he's plays as anticipated, the 29-year-old shouldn't face any limitations with his workload as Indianapolis looks to strengthen its bid for a wild-card spot.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Mailbag
Chris Towers goes through reader questions to answer some of the most pressing heading into...