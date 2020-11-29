Hilton recorded four receptions on five targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in Week 12 against the Titans.

Hilton recorded his highest yardage total of the season as the Colts were in comeback mode from the middle of the second quarter onward. Much of his production was dictated by the game script, as both his 50-yard reception and five-yard touchdown came in the fourth quarter with the Colts down by three scores. Encouragingly for Hilton, he outproduced rookie Michael Pittman, who was held for only two receptions and 28 yards. Hilton will draw an exploitable matchup in Week 13 against the Texans.