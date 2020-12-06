Hilton caught eight of 11 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-20 win over the Texans.

Hilton routinely ripped off healthy chunks of yardage and found the end zone for the second straight week with a 21-yard score in the first quarter. The veteran has bounced back nicely after a string of poor performances, including 12 catches for 191 yards and a pair of touchdowns over the last two weeks. Hilton will look to continue his newfound productivity in a favorable matchup against the Raiders next Sunday.