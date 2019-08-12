Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Dominating at camp

Hilton said he's having the best training camp of his career, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Hilton specifically mentioned that he's caught 29 of 30 targets, crediting linebacker Anthony Walker with forcing the lone incompletion. The 29-year-old wideout has done most of his damage on passes from Jacoby Brissett, as a calf strain has put Andrew Luck on the sidelines for most of camp. The injury is starting to become a concern for the entire Indianapolis offense, though the team's public stance hasn't deviated from optimism about Luck being ready for Week 1.