Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Eclipses century mark in win

Hilton caught seven of eight targets for 138 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Giants.

Hilton has battled an ankle issue in recent weeks but now has four games of at least 125 yards in his last six. He also has at least 77 yards in each contest since the Colts' Week 9 bye. The 29-year-old will be a good bet again to keep producing Week 17 against the Titans.