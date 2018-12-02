Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Eight catches in shutout loss

Hilton hauled in eight of 13 targets for 77 yards in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Jaguars.

Hilton did well against Jacksonville's star-studded secondary, even though his team failed to get on the scoreboard. He went down clutching his shoulder after one of his catches but was able to remain in the game. The speedster will face the Texans in Week 14 -- a team that he burned for 115 yards on four catches in their first meeting this season.