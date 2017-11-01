Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Emphasized in Week 9 game plan
Colts coach Chuck Pagano said Wednesday that the team needs to find ways to get Hilton the ball, Mike Chappell of of CBS 4 News Indianapolis reports.
Pagano made similar comments the past two weeks, with Hilton catching four of 15 targets for 42 yards over that stretch. The speedy wideout is on pace for only 58 catches and 1,054 yards, despite recording two games with seven catches for more than 150 yards. Otherwise ineffective all season, Hilton at least has the benefit of a favorable matchup Week 9, facing an injury-ravaged Houston defense that just gave up 452 passing yards to Russell Wilson. Hilton has yet to draw more than nine targets in any game this season, but the Colts might eventually try to force-feed him the way other struggling offenses often do with their top receivers.
