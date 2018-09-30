Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Exits game with chest injury

Hilton was forced out of Sunday's game against the Texans with a chest injury.

At first glance it appeared as though the wideout may have hurt his shoulder, but the Colts' officially list Hilton's injury as a chest issue. As long as Hilton is sidelined, added snaps will free up for Ryan Grant, Chester Rogers and Zach Pascal.

