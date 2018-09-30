Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Exits game with hamstring injury

Hilton was forced out of Sunday's game against the Texans with a hamstring injury, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Hilton previously exited the contest with a chest injury, but was able to return, en route to logging four catches on six targets for 115 yards when he was on the field. With the Colts approaching a short week in advance of Thursday's game against the Patriots, Hilton's status will be worth monitoring in the coming days.