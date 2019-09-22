Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Exits game with quad injury
Hilton was forced out of Sunday's game against the Falcons with a quad injury, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Hilton was listed as questionable for the game with a quad issue, so this looks like an aggravation of that injury. Prior to his exit from Sunday's contest, Hilton had recorded eight catches (on 10 targets) for 65 yards and a TD.
