Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Exits game with quad injury

Hilton was forced out of Sunday's game against the Falcons with a quad injury, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Hilton was listed as questionable for the game with a quad issue, so this looks like an aggravation of that injury. Prior to his exit from Sunday's contest, Hilton had recorded eight catches (on 10 targets) for 65 yards and a TD.

